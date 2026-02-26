Iranian, US negotiators take break as marathon round of nuclear talks in Geneva continues

Police officers block access to journalists near the Oman's ambassador residency during new round of talks between the United States and Iran to address Iran's nuclear program, in Geneva on February 26, 2026. (AFP)

The Iranian and American negotiating teams have taken a break from the third round of indirect nuclear negotiations and are expected to reconvene later on Thursday at the Omani Embassy in Geneva.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, who is serving as mediator, said on the US social media company X that the session was adjourned for a break, noting that the two sides exchanged "creative and positive ideas" on Thursday.

He added that they will resume the talks later in the day, expressing hope to "make more progress."

The motorcades of both sides were seen leaving the venue at around 13.15 local time on Thursday, nearly three hours and 30 minutes after the latest round of talks formally began.

According to Iran's state broadcaster, both sides will return to the venue after consulting with their respective capitals on how to proceed, effectively making this the longest of the three rounds held so far since nuclear diplomacy was revived last month.

According to Iranian reports, despite some "contradictory positions" expressed by the American side in the media in recent days, the negotiations progressed well on Thursday.

This round of indirect talks started at 10 am local time (0900GMT) at one of the buildings belonging to the Embassy of Oman in Geneva, nine days after the previous round.

Like the previous rounds held in Muscat and Geneva, respectively, the Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the American delegation was led by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Araghchi was accompanied by a delegation that included his deputy for political affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, and a team of nuclear, legal and economic experts.

Soon after his arrival on Wednesday evening, the top Iranian diplomat met with his Omani counterpart to discuss the contours of the talks and a draft proposal by Tehran, which effectively marked the start of the third round of indirect talks.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), also joined the course of the talks like the previous round -- but this time as a technical observer.

According to media reports, in Thursday's talks, Iranian and American negotiating teams held back-and-forth meetings and consultations with the Omani foreign minister and Grossi.

The Omani Foreign Ministry said that the two parties demonstrated "unprecedented openness" to new ideas aimed at reaching a deal.