Denmark announces early parliamentary elections

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announces early parliamentary election in the Parliament Hall at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Denmark, 26 February 2026. (EPA photo)

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday called for early parliamentary elections to be held on March 24, according to the broadcaster DR.

Speaking before the parliamentary chamber, she said: "We are heading to an election soon."

Frederiksen reportedly signaled that she will not commit to any specific government formation, reaffirming that she is not ruling out anything in advance.

Denmark is required to hold a general election at least once every four years, though the prime minister has the authority to dissolve parliament and call an early vote.

The most recent election was held on Nov. 1, 2022, leading to a three-party coalition government.