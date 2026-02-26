World Economic Forum CEO resigns over Epstein ties

World Economic Forum President and CEO Borge Brende resigned on Thursday after reports surfaced that he had exchanged emails and text messages with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, though his resignation letter made no mention of Epstein.

In a statement, Forum Co-Chairs Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink said Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim chief and president.

Brende, who has led the WEF since 2017, said he made the decision after the US Justice Department disclosed that he had attended three business dinners with Epstein and exchanged emails and text messages with him.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as president and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My 8½ years here have been profoundly rewarding.

"I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions," he said.

Brende did not mention Epstein in his statement.

Hoffmann and Fink said that an independent investigation led by external legal counsel into Brende's links with Epstein has been completed.