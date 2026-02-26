Russia moves to bar extradition of foreign nationals serving in its military

Russia's lower house of parliament on Thursday approved legislation that would prohibit the extradition of foreign nationals who have signed contracts with the country's Defense Ministry.

Lawmakers in the State Duma adopted the bill in its second and third readings. The measure is aimed at what officials described as strengthening the legal protections of foreign citizens who have served or are serving in the Russian armed forces.

Under the legislation, Russia would not extradite such individuals to other countries for criminal prosecution or to serve a sentence. The provisions also apply to stateless persons.

The bill now moves to the Federation Council, the upper chamber of parliament. If approved there, it will be sent to President Vladimir Putin for his signature before it can take effect.