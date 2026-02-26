Ford recalls over 4M vehicles due to software error

US automaker Ford Motor has recalled a total of around 4.4 million vehicles due to an error in the software of its integrated trailer module.

According to a statement from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall affects the 2022-2026 Ford F-250 SD, 2026 Ford E -Transit, 2022-2026 model Lincoln Navigator, 2022-2026 model Ford Expedition, 2022-2026 model Ford Maverick, 2024-2026 model Ford Ranger, and 2021-2026 model Ford F-150 vehicles.

The recall statement indicated that the recall was due to a fault in the integrated trailer module software in the vehicles, noting that the fault could cause the integrated trailer module to lose communication with the vehicle.

The statement said that this situation could cause the trailer's brake lights and turn signals to fail in both high- and low-end models, and in high-end models, it could lead to loss of trailer brake function, which could compromise driving safety and increase the risk of accidents.

The statement reported that the potential number of vehicles affected by the recall is 4.38 million, and indicated that Ford will resolve this issue free of charge with a software update.





