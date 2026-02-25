Russia at UN alleges UK, France plan to deliver nuclear weapons to Ukraine

Russia's UN envoy alleged Tuesday that the UK and France are planning to deliver nuclear weapons or a so-called "dirty bomb" to Ukraine, while accusing European countries of prolonging the war instead of pursuing peace.

Addressing a high-level session of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, Vassily Nebenzia cited what he described as an "extraordinary report" by Russia's domestic intelligence services.

"Today, on the 24th of February, the press bureau of the domestic intelligence services of the Russian Federation published an extraordinary report about the plans of London and Paris to deliver to Kyiv nuclear weapons or a so-called 'dirty bomb' as well as the means of delivery," he said.

"Specifically, we are talking about the clandestine handover to Ukraine of the corresponding European parts, equipment and technology as an option of what is considered a French compact TN75 warhead for the M51 submarine-launched ballistic missile," he added.

Nebenzia argued that such alleged actions would violate international law, stating that "I do not think it bears recalling that such ideas and plans are not only reckless and dangerous, but they are also illegal insofar as they constitute a direct breach of Article I of the Non-Proliferation Treaty."

Accusing Europe of prolonging the conflict, he said: "Europe clearly is willing to provide security assurances to Ukraine only so long as the Kyiv regime remains an enemy of the Russian Federation and continues to wage war. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy does not need peace."

Noting that Moscow prefers diplomacy, he said: "From the very start of the conflict, we stated that for us, diplomatic methods for the achievement of the goals of the special military operation are preferred in this connection. We value the position that has been embraced by the US administration and Mr. Trump personally," he said, referring to US President Donald Trump.

- UK, France strongly rebuff Russia's allegations

Nebenzia's allegations drew swift rebuttals from the UK and France, with the UK Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, saying: "The allegation made by the representative of the Russian Federation is an outright lie. He says that we have lost touch with reality. It is he who has lost touch with reality."

Calling it "another piece of disinformation from the Russian Federation and a clear attempt to deflect attention" from the four-year long war, he said: "I can categorically assure members of this council that the United Kingdom remains fully committed to its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and to preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. We are not providing and would not provide nuclear weapons or related capabilities to Ukraine."

Echoing the UK minister, France's UN envoy Jerome Bonnafont also rejected the claims, calling them "a gross violation and an attempt at disinformation."

"They constitute a lie, pure and simple, devoid of any factual basis. France is a responsible party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty. We will never violate its contours nor its obligations," he said.

Meanwhile, Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braze, in her remarks, warned of broader global consequences of the war.

"Russia's war has severe global consequences. Countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East are not safe from Russia's colonial imperial ambitions," she said, urging countries to protect their citizens "from dying for what is Russia's desperate attempt to restore its empire."