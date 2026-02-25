Pakistan army says killed 34 suspected militants in separate operations

Pakistan army on Monday claimed killing 34 suspected militants in a string of security operations across the country following a fresh flare up of militant attacks.

Some 26 militants loyal to Pakistani Taliban group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in four separate engagements in restive North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, according to a statement from the military.

Another eight suspected militants from Baloch separatist groups were killed in Zhob district of southwestern Balochistan province.



Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the statement added

It comes following a fresh wave of militant attacks across the country, and subsequent airstrikes in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan carried out by Pakistani jets, targeting what Islamabad described as militant hideouts.

Afghan officials claimed civilians were killed in the strikes and vowed retaliation.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant violence in recent years, much of it blamed on the Pakistani Taliban and outlawed Baloch separatist groups.

Islamabad accuses the Pakistani Taliban of operating from Afghanistan, a charge that Taliban-led government in Kabul has repeatedly denied.





