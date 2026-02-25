New Zealand imposes travel bans on Iranian ministers, officials over alleged human rights violations

New Zealand on Wednesday announced sanctions and travel bans on several Iranian ministers and officials over the alleged killings of people during recent nationwide protests.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the travel ban targeted 40 individuals, including Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib, and Prosecutor-General Mohammad Movahedi-Azad.

He added that it will also include members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Iranians have the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression, and access to information. Those rights have been ruthlessly violated," Peters said in a statement.

The foreign minister stated that his country has joined Australia, the US, the UK, Canada, and the European Union in imposing sanctions on Iran.

The individuals affected by travel bans will not be allowed to enter or transit New Zealand.

New Zealand has previously announced three tranches of travel bans on 55 individuals over alleged human rights violations in Iran.

Wellington has also imposed sanctions on 29 Iranian individuals and 19 Iranian entities for their alleged "support" of Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Iran's presidential office released a report listing the names of 2,986 people killed during anti-government protests that erupted in late 2025, out of a total of 3,117 deaths recorded during the unrest.

According to the report, which was published by the Office of the Presidency, the fatalities included both civilians and members of the security forces.

The protests broke out over deteriorating economic and living conditions and lasted for about two weeks.

Iranian authorities have acknowledged public discontent but accused the US and Israel of seeking to exploit the unrest through sanctions and pressure to incite instability to justify foreign interference and regime change.