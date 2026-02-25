Lithuania to deliver 30 air defense missiles to Ukraine

Lithuania will deliver 30 RBS missiles to Ukraine to strengthen its air defense capabilities, the country's defense minister said during a visit to Kyiv.

"To help protect critical infrastructure, we are delivering 30 RBS missiles to Ukraine. This is weaponry Ukraine urgently needs and it will help strengthen its air defense," Robertas Kaunas said on Tuesday after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kaunas traveled to Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meetings of the coalition of the willing and the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) were held alongside bilateral talks with Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Lithuania's Defense Ministry said.

At the NB8 meeting, Kaunas called for stepped-up support to counter Russian attacks on civilian energy infrastructure during the winter months.

He said Lithuania delivered 90 generators worth more than €2 million ($2.2 million) during the coldest period of January-February 2026 and was preparing additional shipments of diesel generators, transformers and electric motors to help restore electricity supplies in Ukraine.

Vilnius will also contribute to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative, supplying US-made weapons to Kyiv, the ministry added.

Kaunas announced that a new shipment of liquefied natural gas from the US, via the Klaipeda LNG terminal, would reach Ukraine soon.

In separate talks with Fedorov, the two sides discussed expanding industrial cooperation and agreed to pursue closer collaboration on joint Lithuanian-Ukrainian weapons production projects in both countries.