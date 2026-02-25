 Contact Us
Iraq temporarily closes Baghdad airport due to technical fault

Baghdad International Airport is temporarily closed for technical repairs and is expected to resume operations within a few hours, with officials Clarifying that the disruption is not security-related.

Published February 25,2026
Iraq's Transport Ministry announced Wednesday that Baghdad International Airport has been temporarily closed due to a technical fault.

The ministry's spokesperson told the state news agency INA that specialized technical teams have begun diagnostic and repair work.

He said that once repairs are completed and final technical inspections are carried out, the airport is expected to resume flight operations within the next few hours.

The spokesperson also rejected claims circulating on social media suggesting that the closure was related to local or international security concerns.