Indian premier lands in Israel to meet Netanyahu, address Knesset

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day visit during which he will meet with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, and address the Knesset.

Modi is also expected to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog during the visit, his second to Israel since 2017.

In a statement before flying to Tel Aviv, the Indian premier said the state visit will "further consolidate the enduring bonds" between India and Israel.

It will "set new goals for the strategic partnership, and advance our shared vision for a resilient, innovative and prosperous future," he added.

Modi and Netanyahu are expected to discuss science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, defense and security, trade and investment, according to the statement.

The two will also "exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

The two sides are currently holding first round of negotiations on India-Israel Free Trade Agreement.India and Israel are strategic partners. In 2022, the two countries marked 30 years since the elevation of ties to full diplomatic relations and the bilateral trade volume between the two countries stood at $3.62 billion in 2024.

