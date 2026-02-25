China urges US to uphold nuclear test moratorium

China on Wednesday called on the United States to abide by its moratorium on nuclear testing and rejected US allegations that Beijing conducted nuclear tests in 2020.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning urged Washington to "abide by its commitments to moratorium on nuclear testing, uphold global consensus on the ban on nuclear testing and stop finding an excuse for the resumption of nuclear testing," during a regular press briefing.

Mao was responding to questions about US claims that China carried out nuclear tests on June 22, 2020.

"The US accusation is shadow chasing, such remarks are groundless," Mao said.

She added that China has repeatedly stated it "firmly supported" the purposes and objectives of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and honors the commitment of the five nuclear-weapon states to maintain a moratorium on nuclear testing.

"The US spares no efforts to sling mud at other countries, such practice harms its own international reputation," Mao said.

It was the second time this month that China accused the US of attempting to resume nuclear testing after Washington alleged that Beijing conducted nuclear explosive tests in 2020.