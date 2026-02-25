China to order up to 120 aircraft from Airbus: German chancellor

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday that China intends to order as many as 120 additional aircraft from European plane manufacturer Airbus.

After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Merz told reporters in Beijing that it "demonstrates how worthwhile such trips can be."

Merz, without providing details about the price of the aircraft or when the deal would be finalized, emphasized that the collaboration created great synergy.

Stating that the Airbus example proved the importance of such high-level diplomatic visits, Merz indicated there have been additional contracts involving other companies that are "in prospect."

During his first official visit at the prime ministerial level, Merz met his counterpart Li Qiang and Xi, noting they also signed five intergovernmental agreements covering the economy and agriculture.

China, meanwhile, which is of strategic importance to Airbus, has localized the production of aircraft, particularly the A320, with its assembly line in Tianjin.

Beijing traditionally maintains a balance between Airbus and the American company Boeing, placing bulk orders and distributing the aircraft to state-owned airlines.

While Boeing is expected to benefit from trade diplomacy during the Trump era, Airbus's move is interpreted as an attempt to solidify Europe's position in the market.

- Western leaders turn to China against US pressure

Merz joined the ranks of Western leaders visiting China at a time when US President Trump is alienating Western allies with his tariff policies and unilateral political actions.

Following King Felipe VI of Spain's visit in November and French President Emmanuel Macron's visit in December, the leaders of Ireland, Canada, Finland and the US have visited Beijing in 2026.





