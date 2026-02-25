Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashes in Balıkesir, killing pilot

A Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashed in western Balıkesir province early Wednesday, killing the pilot, the National Defense Ministry said.

Radio contact and tracking information was lost with the aircraft, which took off from the 9th Main Jet Base Command in Balıkesir at 12.56 a.m. local time (2156GMT Tuesday), the ministry said in a statement.

Search and rescue operations were immediately launched, and the wreckage was subsequently located, it added.

"Our pilot was martyred. The cause of the accident will be determined following an investigation by the crash examination team," the ministry said, offering its condolences to the pilot's family.

Balıkesir Governor İsmail Ustaoğlu also offered his condolences.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said the Balıkesir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an official investigation into the crash.

Gürlek said the chief public prosecutor, deputy chief public prosecutor and two public prosecutors have arrived at the scene of the accident.