Cambodia detains 15 Japanese nationals over alleged fraud

Cambodian authorities have detained 15 Japanese nationals in connection with alleged fraud cases, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported Wednesday.

The Japanese nationals were detained last week in the capital, Phnom Penh. The Japanese Embassy in Phnom Penh confirmed their nationality after embassy officials met with all 15 detainees.

Cambodian authorities have launched a major crackdown on both local and foreign nationals suspected of involvement in fraud schemes.

Last week, Cambodia's Ministry of Information said more than 210,000 suspected foreign scammers have voluntarily left the country since operations targeting cyber scams intensified in June.

Since June last year, joint task forces have raided about 2,500 locations and dismantled approximately 200 major online fraud operations, the ministry said.





