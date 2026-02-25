Belgian railway workers to hold new strike on March 9-11

Belgian railway workers will hold a new strike on March 9-11, the union ACOD Spoor announced on Wednesday.

The strike notice covers all employees of the Belgian Railways and its subsidiaries, applying to the entire network and all offices of NMBS, Infrabel, and HR Rail, broadcaster VRT reported.

At the end of last month, railway staff had already carried out a five-day strike.

Since January of last year, the total number of strike days has reached one month.

The unions are protesting, among other issues, the government's plans to end permanent appointments at the railways, as well as measures affecting railway workers' pension rights.

A national demonstration is also planned in Brussels for March 12.





