6.5M people in Somalia expected to face acute food insecurity

The number of people in Somalia facing acute food insecurity is expected to nearly double from a year earlier as hunger levels rise due to a worsening drought, conflict and soaring food prices, said a report released Tuesday.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) initiative said that during the February-March 2026 dry season, a staggering 6.5 million people are projected to face high levels

of acute food insecurity -- IPC Acute Food Insecurity (AFI) Phase 3 or above.

This is compared to 3.4 million during the first quarter of 2025.

The situation is further compounded by reduced humanitarian assistance, with humanitarian food security assistance in January 2026 reaching only 17% of the 4.8 million people in need, according to the IPC, a UN-led initiative.

"From January-December 2026, an estimated 1.84 million cases of children aged 6-59 months are expected to suffer acute malnutrition, including 483,000 severe cases that require urgent treatment," the report said.

Somalia, the UN and humanitarian partners launched the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan last month, which seeks $852 million to assist 2.4 million people who need lifesaving humanitarian and protection assistance in the country.