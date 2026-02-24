UK SANCTIONS RUSSIAS TRANSNEFT ON FOURTH ANNIVERSARY OF WAR

Britain on Tuesday sanctioned oil pipeline giant Transneft among nearly 300 other Russian targets, in what it said was its largest package of measures since the early months of the Ukraine war.
Announcing the sanctions on the fourth anniversary of the war, the government said Transneft was one of the world's largest pipeline firms and the transporter of more than 80% of Russia's crude exports. It was targeted to further cut Moscow's energy revenues.
The sanctions also included 48 oil tankers, the government said.
"The UK has today taken decisive action to disrupt the critical financing, military equipment and revenue streams that sustain Russia's aggression," foreign minister Yvette Cooper said in a statement.