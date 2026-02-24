UK SANCTIONS RUSSIAS TRANSNEFT ON FOURTH ANNIVERSARY OF WAR

Britain on Tuesday sanctioned oil pipeline giant Transneft among ⁠nearly 300 ⁠other Russian targets, in what it said was its largest package ⁠of measures since the early months of the Ukraine war.

Announcing the sanctions on the fourth anniversary of the war, the government said Transneft was ⁠one ⁠of the world's largest pipeline firms and the transporter of more than 80% of Russia's crude exports. It was targeted to ⁠further cut Moscow's energy revenues.

The sanctions also included 48 oil tankers, the government said.

"The UK has today taken decisive action ⁠to ‌disrupt the ‌critical financing, military equipment and ⁠revenue streams that ‌sustain Russia's aggression," foreign minister Yvette Cooper ⁠said in ⁠a statement.