Russia claims to capture another settlement in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Tuesday that its forces captured another settlement in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.

The ministry said in a statement that the village of Rizdvyanka went under Russia's control as a result of the actions of the Vostok (East) group of forces.

In a separate statement, Ukraine's General Staff said its forces hit Russia's control points, warehouses, and repair bases with US-made ATACMS missiles.

"This time, in particular, ATACMS missiles were used. On the night of Feb. 24, 2026, units of the missile forces and artillery of the ground forces hit an auxiliary control point of the 5th Army of the Russian Federation in the area of Novopetrikovka in the Donetsk region," it said on Facebook.

Independent verification of claims is challenging due to the ongoing armed conflict, which marked its fourth year on Tuesday.






