Russian, Egyptian foreign ministers coordinate positions on international platforms

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Sergey Lavrov discussed bilateral relations and international issues in a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

The ministry said the conversation took place at the initiative of Egypt.

"On February 24, at the initiative of the Egyptian side, a telephone conversation took place between Sergey Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Badr Abdelatty," it said.

The main focus was continuing close foreign policy coordination between Russia and Egypt on international platforms regarding current topics, it said.

"In addition, the ministers substantively discussed the bilateral agenda, emphasizing the importance of further joint work in the interests of strengthening trade and economic cooperation between our countries," it noted.

Russia and Egypt coordinated positions on the situation in the Gaza Strip and all related issues, including US-Iran tensions.

The call took place amid media reports about US intentions to strike the Islamic Republic, which will reportedly be supported by Israel.





