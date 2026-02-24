Secretary Rubio’s call with Dutch Foreign Minister Berendsen

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by phone with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen on the first day of his tenure, emphasizing the enduring partnership between the United States and the Netherlands, the State Department said Monday.

Rubio congratulated Berendsen on his appointment and underscored the "close and continuing cooperation" between the two nations, principal deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

They discussed NATO, efforts to bring a negotiated end to the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Trump administration's three-phase plan for Venezuela, Pigott added.

"As the United States proudly celebrates 250 years of independence, we also mark 250 years of enduring friendship with the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Our nations are united by a shared dedication to freedom, democracy, and individual liberty—principles that have shaped our historic bond," he said.

The US also extended best wishes to Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and his new Cabinet, expressing hope for "continued partnership with the people of the Netherlands."