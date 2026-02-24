Indonesian president arrives in Amman to meet Jordan’s king

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived in Amman on Tuesday evening to meet with King Abdullah II, marking his second visit to Jordan in less than a year.

A royal court statement said Subianto was welcomed by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah upon his arrival at Marka Airport in Amman.

King Abdullah will meet with the Indonesian president during his visit to the kingdom, the statement said, without giving details about the content of their talks.

Subianto made his first visit to Jordan in April.