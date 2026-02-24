16 killed in deady car crash in Yemen’s Abyan

At least 16 people were killed in a deadly car crash in the southern Abyan province, local authorities said Tuesday.

Yemen TV channel, citing unnamed local sources, said eight women and children were among the victims in the accident that took place in the Lahmar area of Al-Mahfad district in Abyan.

According to the sources, a small passenger bus collided with a truck on a road linking Abyan and Shabwa province.

The collision sparked a fire in the bus, causing it to burn and killing all passengers on board, they added.

Similar accidents took place in Abyan, with observers blaming the rugged condition of roads for them.

Yemen suffers from deteriorating road infrastructure, exacerbated by more than 11 years of war between government forces and the Houthi group.