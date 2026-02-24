G7 leaders, including Trump, reiterate 'unwavering support for Ukraine'

Leaders of the G7 global powers, including US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday reaffirmed their "unwavering support for Ukraine" in a statement on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"We express our continued support for President Trump's efforts to achieve these objectives by initiating a peace process and bringing the parties to direct discussions. Europe has a leading role to play in this process, joined by other partners," the leaders of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan said.

It marks the first joint declaration by G7 leaders on Ukraine since Trump's return to the White House a year ago, noted France, which holds the G7 presidency this year.





