 Contact Us
News World G7 leaders, including Trump, reiterate 'unwavering support for Ukraine'

G7 leaders, including Trump, reiterate 'unwavering support for Ukraine'

On the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion, leaders of the G7, including U.S. President Donald Trump, released a joint statement on Tuesday reaffirming their "unwavering support for Ukraine."

AFP WORLD
Published February 24,2026
Subscribe
G7 LEADERS, INCLUDING TRUMP, REITERATE UNWAVERING SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

Leaders of the G7 global powers, including US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday reaffirmed their "unwavering support for Ukraine" in a statement on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"We express our continued support for President Trump's efforts to achieve these objectives by initiating a peace process and bringing the parties to direct discussions. Europe has a leading role to play in this process, joined by other partners," the leaders of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan said.

It marks the first joint declaration by G7 leaders on Ukraine since Trump's return to the White House a year ago, noted France, which holds the G7 presidency this year.