CIA urges Iranians to reach out as tensions between US, Iran hit fever pitch

The CIA asked Iranians to reach out to the agency with any "information or skills of interest to our organization" Tuesday as tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate.

"Hello. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) can hear your voice and wants to help you. Below is the necessary guidance on how to securely contact us virtually," the agency said in a Farsi-language social media post on X alongside a more than two-minute video with instructions on how to contact the CIA.

The video offered detailed instructions on how Iranians can reach out, suggesting the use of virtual private networks or Tor networks while avoiding business computers and office phones.

It was posted as the US continues to amass military forces in the region, with President Donald Trump warning Iran that it will face military consequences if it does not strike a nuclear agreement with Washington.

Tensions have risen dramatically following the deployment of two US aircraft carriers and expansive aerial assets to the Middle East in recent weeks. A third round of indirect nuclear talks, brokered by Oman, is due in Geneva on Thursday, where Tehran is expected to hand over a draft proposal to the Americans.

The White House has said Trump favors diplomacy but keeps military action as an option.





