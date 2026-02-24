French foreign minister demands ‘explanations’ after US ambassador skips summons

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Tuesday demanded an explanation after US Ambassador to France Charles Kushner failed to appear to a summons from the Foreign Minister over remarks concerning the death of a nationalist activist in Lyon.

Kushner had been summoned following a message posted on the US Embassy's website and on US social media company X regarding the death of 23-year-old Quentin Deranque, who died after violent clashes between far-left and far-right groups earlier this month.

The ambassador's absence "will naturally affect his ability to carry out his mission in our country," Barrot said in an interview with Franceinfo, warning that direct access to members of the French government would be revoked pending clarification.

"When one has the honor of representing one's country in France, one respects the most basic customs of diplomacy and responds to summonses from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Barrot said, describing the no-show as a "surprise."

In his earlier message, Kushner wrote that Deranque was "killed by far-left militants" and warned that "violent left-wing extremism is on the rise," calling it a threat to public safety.

Barrot rejected what he described as foreign interference in France's domestic affairs.

"We do not accept foreign countries interfering in our national political debate," he said, adding that France has "no lessons to learn" on maintaining public order.

However, the minister stressed that the dispute would not affect broader bilateral ties, noting that France and the US are preparing to mark the 250th anniversary of their historic relationship this year.