 Contact Us
News World Australian Premier Albanese returns to official residence after evacuation over 'security incident'

Australian Premier Albanese returns to official residence after evacuation over 'security incident'

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published February 24,2026
Subscribe
AUSTRALIAN PREMIER ALBANESE RETURNS TO OFFICIAL RESIDENCE AFTER EVACUATION OVER SECURITY INCIDENT
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (REUTERS File Photo)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese returned to his official residence in Canberra after an evacuation over a "security incident" on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

Albanese returned to The Lodge after the police gave the all-clear, SBS News reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, with police responding to the alleged bomb threat at 6 pm (0700GMT).

He was moved to another location earlier as federal police responded to the alleged "security incident" and investigated the matter.

"A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located," a statement from the Australian Federal Police said. "There is no current threat to the community or public safety."