Australian Premier Albanese returns to official residence after evacuation over 'security incident'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese returned to his official residence in Canberra after an evacuation over a "security incident" on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

Albanese returned to The Lodge after the police gave the all-clear, SBS News reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, with police responding to the alleged bomb threat at 6 pm (0700GMT).

He was moved to another location earlier as federal police responded to the alleged "security incident" and investigated the matter.

"A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located," a statement from the Australian Federal Police said. "There is no current threat to the community or public safety."