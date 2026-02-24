Japanese startup SkyDrive stages Tokyo ‘flying car’ demo, eyes 2028 launch

Japanese startup SkyDrive Inc. staged its first public demonstration flight of a "flying car" in Tokyo on Tuesday, marking a step toward its goal of launching commercial services by 2028.

The battery-powered SD-05 aircraft flew for about three and a half minutes over Tokyo Bay, covering roughly 150 meters in a remotely operated, unmanned test conducted jointly with Mitsubishi Estate Co. and Kanematsu Corp., according to Kyodo News.

The compact vehicle, equipped with 12 rotors and seating for three people, has a flight range of 15 to 40 kilometers.

SkyDrive says the aircraft's light weight and small footprint allow it to land in tighter spaces than conventional helicopters.

The company also unveiled a terminal designed for future operations, where operators would control and monitor flights and passengers would complete check-in and security screening.

The facility includes an automated check-in system using facial recognition technology. Demonstrations of both the aircraft and the terminal are scheduled to continue through Saturday.

An earlier demonstration flight planned for January at SkyDrive's test facility in Yamaguchi Prefecture was canceled after wind conditions failed to meet government safety standards.

Flying cars are being promoted by several companies as a way to ease traffic congestion and reduce overcrowding on public transport systems.

SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa said fares could fall to about twice the cost of a taxi ride, or possibly less, sometime after 2030. He said the aircraft's travel speed -- four to five times faster than a taxi -- could support wider adoption.

Similar efforts are underway globally. China's XPeng Aeroht tested its electric flying car, the XPeng X2, in Dubai in 2022.





