Kazakh, Georgian leaders discuss trade, investment

Kazakh president and Georgian prime minister on Monday discussed ways to boost bilateral trade and investment.

During a phone call, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation across a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, the Kazakh presidential press service Akorda said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed mutual issues, with a focus on priority areas such as transit and transport links, energy, and tourism, said the statement.

Tokayev and Kobakhidze exchanged views on current international and regional issues and agreed to intensify contacts at the highest level.





