Joint UK-US Diego Garcia military base delays runway repairs until April

The joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia has delayed planned repairs on runway 13/31 until April 2. The closure, originally scheduled to start in February, will last for approximately 80 working days, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Monday.

"Runway 13/31 will be closed Monday through Friday from 0700-1700 local (0100-1100GMT) for repairs, beginning 02 April 2026, for approximately 80 working days," the NOTAM stated.

Diego Garcia is the largest island of the Chagos Archipelago, a group of seven atolls comprising over 60 islands in the central Indian Ocean, and has been used as a joint UK-US military base since the 1970s.

Amid tensions with Iran, reports stated that the US had been contemplating the use of the base for strikes against Iran, while the UK government had denied permission.

In May 2025, the UK and Mauritius signed a deal to transfer sovereignty over the Indian Ocean archipelago to Mauritius, ending over two centuries of British rule. The agreement allows the US and UK to continue operating the strategically important base for the next 99 years.

The deal has not yet entered into force, as it is pending domestic ratification.

Additionally, Mauritius and the US are set to hold talks in Port Louis, Mauritius, on Feb. 23-25 on security cooperation and arrangements for the Diego Garcia military base amid US-UK disagreements over the future of its use.





