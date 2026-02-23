Germany criticizes Hungary for blocking EU sanctions on Russia

Germany's foreign minister criticized Hungary on Monday for blocking a new EU sanctions package against Russia and a substantial financial assistance package for Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Johann Wadephul said he was surprised by Budapest's announcement that it would reject the bloc's 20th sanctions package against Moscow and block a €90 billion ($106 billion) EU loan to Kyiv.

"I am astounded by the Hungarian position," Wadephul told reporters. "We will discuss this with our Hungarian colleague. I do not believe it is right for Hungary to betray its own struggle for freedom and European sovereignty."

On Sunday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Budapest would block the sanctions package unless Ukraine reopens a major oil pipeline that supplies Hungary with Russian crude. Hungarian officials also warned they would block the planned EU loan package intended to support Ukraine's military and economic needs.

Wadephul said Germany was conducting extensive diplomatic talks to change Hungary's position. He emphasized that supporting Ukraine remains an EU priority.

"The German position is very clear: we must show firmness now, we must support Ukraine sustainably, and we must do exactly what we did last year — continue to increase pressure on Russia," Wadephul said. "That is why we are working intensively on the 20th sanctions package, and I am also confident that we will be successful at the end of the day."

Ukraine says oil shipments through the Druzhba pipeline—a key supply route for Hungary and Slovakia—were disrupted following a Jan. 27 attack. However, Hungarian and Slovakian politicians have accused Kyiv of intentionally blocking the pipeline's restart to gain political leverage over Russia.





