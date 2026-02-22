US, South Korea postpone announcement of date for major springtime military drills

The US and South Korean militaries have decided to postpone announcing a date for their major springtime exercise for this year due to differences over the scale of on-field drills, the Seoul-based Yonhap News reported on Sunday.

The two militaries had planned to make the announcement in a joint press briefing Wednesday, but it was postponed after the US military expressed reluctance over Seoul's proposal to minimize field training during the Freedom Shield exercise, the news agency reported, citing security sources.

The Freedom Shield drill takes place every spring under an all-out war scenario as the allies seek to enhance readiness against North Korea's "advancing nuclear and weapons programs."

President Lee Jae Myung's administration has sought to scale back the allies' on-field drills in an apparent reconciliatory gesture to Pyongyang, which has long denounced them as preparations for an invasion against it.

The US military, however, has reportedly expressed disapproval of South Korea's proposal, as additional troops and equipment have already arrived in the country to take part in the drills.

The two sides plan to coordinate further and announce the exercise later this month or in early March.

According to Seoul's Defense Ministry, the Freedom Shield exercise, planned for March, "will take place normally."





