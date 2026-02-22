Over 100 Palestinians arrested by Israel in West Bank since start of Ramadan - NGO

The Israeli army has detained more than 100 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a Palestinian rights group said Sunday.

Several women and children were among the detainees since Ramadan began on Feb. 18 in most provinces of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

The arrests were marked by "severe beating, organized acts of terrorism against detainees and their families, along with widespread sabotage and destruction of citizens' homes, and confiscation of vehicles, money, and gold jewelry," the group added.

More than 9,300 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 350 children, and they face torture, starvation, and medical neglect that has led to the deaths of dozens, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations.

Israel has intensified operations in the occupied West Bank since launching its military campaign in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023.

At least 1,117 Palestinians have been killed and around 11,500 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal settlers in the West Bank during that period.



