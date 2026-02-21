South Korea advances US investment bill despite court ruling

South Korea's ruling and opposition parties said Saturday they will proceed with the remaining legislative procedures related to the country's investment pledges to the US, despite a recent Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, local media reported.

Lawmakers said the court's decision does not affect Seoul's planned investments under a previously agreed trade framework with Washington.

"The ruling does not appear to constitute grounds to cancel South Korea's investments in the United States," Kim Sang-hoon of the opposition People Power Party said. Kim also heads a special National Assembly committee overseeing the legislation.

He added that the Assembly will hold hearings as scheduled and review the government's position regarding the court decision.

The ruling Democratic Party likewise expressed its intention to move forward with the bill, stressing that the agreement with Washington remains valid.

"No changes in schedule are expected in processing the special bill on South Korea's investment pledges to the US," a senior Democratic Party official told Yonhap News Agency. "We plan to review the legislation in a calm and orderly manner."

However, the minor Jinbo Party called for an immediate suspension of all procedures related to the investment bill.

Earlier this month, the National Assembly adopted a resolution to establish a special parliamentary committee to expedite legislation related to South Korea's $350 billion investment commitment to the US. The pledge followed a trade agreement reached between the two countries.

The move came after Trump threatened to raise tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% from the previously agreed 15%, citing delays in Seoul's legislative process.