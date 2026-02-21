Senior leader in Church of England arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

The bishop of Lincoln, the Right Reverend Stephen Conway, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following a complaint to the Church of England's national safeguarding team.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that a 68-year-old man had been arrested as part of an "ongoing investigation following an allegation that a man was sexually assaulted between 2018 and 2025."

The bishop of Lincoln is a senior leader in the Church of England, responsible for overseeing churches and clergy in eastern England.

The role is also nationally significant because the bishop also sits in the House of Lords, the upper house of Parliament, helping to review and debate UK laws.

Earlier, a statement shared on the Diocese of Lincoln website confirmed that the bishop had been "suspended from ministry" following a complaint to the Church of England's national safeguarding team.

The statement said "support is in place for those affected," and a referral had been made to the "appropriate statutory authorities." No details of the complaint were given.

The statement added: "We understand that this will be a deeply unsettling time."

The bishop of Grantham, the Right Reverend Dr. Nicholas Chamberlain, will stand in during the suspension.

Conway has been the bishop of Lincoln since 2023 and has been released on conditional bail.