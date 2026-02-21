Monaco rally stuns title-chasing Lens in Ligue 1

Ansu Fati scored the winner as Monaco came from two goals down to defeat title-chasing Lens 3-2 in a seesaw Ligue 1 ⁠clash at the Stade ⁠Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday, a result that will be cheered across Paris.

Lens lead the Ligue 1 table with 52 points from ⁠23 matches, one point ahead of Paris St Germain, who host Metz later on Saturday. Monaco climbed to sixth with 34 points.

Lens looked on course for victory when Odsonne Edouard and Florian Thauvin gave them a 2-0 lead, but Monaco turned the game around in the second half.

Folarin Balogun pulled one ⁠back ⁠before quick goals by Denis Zakaria and Ansu Fati sealed victory.

Lens were ahead thanks to a spectacular volley from Edouard inside three minutes. A cross was headed into his path by Adrien Thomasson, and Edouard drilled the ball into the net from 15 yards.

They ⁠extended their advantage after 56 minutes as Thauvin reacted quickest to a rebound to score from close range.

But Monaco hit back six minutes later as Balogun took a pass from Mamadou Coulibaly and fired low into the net.

Two goals in ⁠as ‌many ‌minutes changed the game, however, as ⁠Zakaria's bullet header from ‌close range brought the scores level, before a moment of brilliance from Fati ⁠gave the visitors the lead.

He ⁠collected possession after a Lens defensive mistake ⁠on the halfway line before chipping the ball over goalkeeper Robin Risser.









