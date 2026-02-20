ROMANIAS PRESIDENT OFFERS TO EVACUATE 1,000 CHILDREN FROM GAZA

Romanian President Nicusor Dan said Thursday that his country is ready to evacuate 1,000 children from Gaza for treatment in Romanian hospitals and contribute to rebuilding key civilian institutions as leaders gathered in Washington, DC for the inaugural meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace.

Dan opened his speech by thanking Trump for convening the meeting and for his leadership, describing the initiative as "a peace plan that has been comprehensive and stable," and for his "efforts and results in other parts of the world."

"I think everyone desires peace, stability and prosperity in Gaza," he added, saying "the question is how to act."

On the humanitarian front, Dan said Romania is prepared to increase the number of flights to evacuate sick children from Gaza for treatment in Romanian hospitals, noting that the country has already carried out similar operations and could extend support to as many as 4,000 family members.

He added that Romania has strong expertise in emergency response systems, including ambulance and fire services, and can assist in rebuilding these systems while providing necessary infrastructure and equipment.

He added that Romania is "already offering some scholarships for Palestinian students" and can extend the program while also helping "to rebuild and refurbish the schools in Gaza."

Highlighting institutional support as the most important contribution, Dan said Romania has prior experience in rebuilding core state institutions including the police, justice system and public administration in other parts of the world and is ready to provide experts and trainers to assist similar efforts in Gaza.

He also emphasized that Romania has "traditionally good relations with the Jewish people and with the Palestinian people," which he said would help advance efforts toward peace, concluding his remarks by saying that Romania can be counted on.