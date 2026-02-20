News World Iran: No US ultimatum for deal on nuclear programme

DPA WORLD Published February 20,2026

Iran's foreign minister has dismissed an apparent ultimatum expressed by US President Donald Trump in the dispute over its nuclear programme.



"There is no ultimatum. We only talked with each other about how we can have a fast deal," Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with US broadcaster MS NOW on Friday, referring to recent negotiations with the United States.



There is also no military solution to the question of Iran's nuclear programme, he added. The strikes on Iranian facilities last year by the US proved this, he said.



On Thursday, Trump set an apparent deadline for a decision on whether or not to strike Iran unless progress was made in nuclear talks, saying he considered 10 to 15 days to be sufficient.



That is "pretty much the maximum," he said.



He also said that the situation would be clearer "over the next, probably, 10 days."



Araghchi described the recent talks in Geneva with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in positive terms.



Both sides agreed in Geneva on "guiding principles" for a "fair and equitable deal," he said.



In talks in Geneva, "we were asked to prepare a draft of a possible deal," he said.



He rejected reports that the US was demanding that Iran completely suspend uranium enrichment.



"The US has not asked for zero enrichment," said Araghchi.



The only thing under discussion is that enrichment "is peaceful and will remain peaceful forever," he said. In return, Iran is demanding the lifting of sanctions.



The US wants to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Tehran insists that its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes and not for the development of nuclear weapons.











