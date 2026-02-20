UN chief condemns Israeli killing of Palestinian-American citizen in West Bank

The UN chief condemned the killing of a 19-year-old dual Palestinian-American citizen in the occupied West Bank, his spokesman said Friday.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for "a prompt, thorough and transparent" investigation into the circumstances of the incident and for those responsible to be held to account, Stephane Dujarric told a news conference.

His remarks came a day after Nasrallah Abu Siyam was shot and beaten in an attack by Israeli settlers in the village of Mukhmas in the occupied West Bank.

"In the same attack, settlers shot and injured three other Palestinians. The secretary-general extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim," he said.

Guterres urged Israel "to take concrete steps to halt and prevent all acts of violence by Israeli settlers against (the) Palestinian population" in line with its "obligations as the occupying power," Dujarric added.

On Feb. 3-16, Dujarric said Israeli forces killed three Palestinians, bringing the total number in 2026 to nine, including two children.

"Overall, since January 2023, and as of 16 February, some 880 Palestinian families-that's over 4,700 people-have been displaced across the West Bank due to settler attacks and access restrictions," he added.

Israel has intensified operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since launching its military campaign in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023. Palestinians view the escalation-including killings, arrests, displacement, and settlement expansion-as a step toward formal annexation of the territory.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





