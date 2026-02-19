Venezuela’s interim president meets Qatar’s emir to boost bilateral ties

Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Wednesday to boost bilateral relations as part of the emir's visit to Venezuela.

"Today we welcomed the prime minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, at Miraflores with the aim of further deepening a strong and strategic bilateral relationship between our countries," Rodriguez said in a post on US social media company X.

Rodríguez said the two reviewed a "comprehensive cooperation roadmap" during the meeting, reaffirming their determination to advance "a shared agenda that drives new opportunities for development and benefits for both peoples."

According to Venezuelan state television VTV, their one-on-one meeting lasted about two hours.

The United States carried out a military operation in Venezuela on Jan. 3, capturing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. On the same day, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said it was ready to assist international efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution.

On Jan. 10, Venezuela thanked Al-Thani and his government for supporting international efforts to confirm the well-being of Maduro and his wife.