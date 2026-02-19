US peace envoy praises Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt as key mediators in Gaza peace push

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff praised the mediating nations that helped bring the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to fruition, singling out senior officials from Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting Thursday in Washington.

Witkoff thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organization chief İbrahim Kalın for their contributions.

He expressed gratitude to Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for being "an exceptional human being."

On Egypt, Witkoff praised President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, saying they "went through so much" together.

Turning to the US, Witkoff credited Vice President JD Vance for his "insight and counsel" and called Secretary of State Marco Rubio "an amazing secretary."

He described Jared Kushner as his "dear friend and the best partner I ever had," reserving his highest praise for US President Donald Trump. He also recognized White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for her behind-the-scenes support.

Witkoff also thanked Israeli officials for their efforts during the process.