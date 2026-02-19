UKS EX-PRINCE ANDREW ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF MISCONDUCT IN PUBLIC OFFICE

UK's ex-Prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Former Prince Andrew has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office following recent Epstein revelations, BBC reported on Thursday.

The public broadcaster said Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, 66, from Norfolk in England.

Police in a statement refused to identify the accused "as per national guidance," saying the man remains in custody "at this time" and they were carrying searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

"Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office," said Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright.

The former prince has denied any wrongdoing related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Feb. 9, police said they were assessing reports of alleged misconduct "in line with our established procedures."

The younger brother of King Charles served as UK's trade envoy from 2001 to 2011. He withdrew from royal duties in 2019 after his connection to Epstein became public.

According to files released recently, on Oct. 7, 2010 Andrew sent Epstein details of his official upcoming trips as trade envoy to Singapore, Vietnam, Shenzhen in China, and Hong Kong.

On Nov. 30, he appeared to have forwarded official reports of those trips—sent by his then-special assistant—to Epstein just after receiving them.