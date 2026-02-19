Trump administration memo expands ICE authority over some refugees

The Trump administration has issued an internal memo expanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement authority to detain certain lawfully admitted refugees, citing national security concerns, according to a report by CBS News.

CBS said it obtained a memo dated Feb. 18, 2026, signed by acting ICE Director Todd Lyons and US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow.

The document was filed in federal court the same day as part of ongoing lawsuits challenging similar immigration policies.

The directive applies to refugees already in the United States who have not obtained permanent resident status one year after arrival. Federal law requires refugees to apply for a green card within that period.

Under the memo, refugees who do not become permanent residents by the one-year mark must return to government custody for a case review and additional security screening.

They must voluntarily appear for reinspection or risk arrest and detention if they fail to comply.

The memo has not been formally announced or published on official Department of Homeland Security or ICE websites, and DHS has not publicly confirmed or denied its authenticity.

The policy comes amid criticism of ICE following recent budget increases and the deaths of two US citizens during enforcement operations, which have prompted protests and renewed calls for accountability.



