Russia, China remain committed to nuclear testing moratorium: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia and China remain committed to the moratorium on nuclear testing.

Peskov rejected US allegations against Moscow and Beijing of violating the decades-long moratorium on explosive nuclear testing during a press briefing in Moscow.

"But that is not true. Neither the Chinese nor the Russians have violated it. We heard statements from Beijing, and it resolutely rejects such accusations and remains committed to the moratorium," he stressed.

Peskov noted that Moscow is interested in cooperation with Washington, but US sanctions hinder the establishment of interaction.

"The sanctions, which we, of course, consider illegal, hinder the establishment of trade and economic interaction between Russia and the US. We are interested in developing it," Peskov said. "Potentially, there could be many projects on the agenda, but to achieve this, we need to revive our relations."

Asked if Moscow discussed the US fuel blockade against Cuba, Peskov responded negatively, adding: "We have bilateral Russian-Cuban relations; they are very important to us, and we are developing them in every possible way."

He also confirmed that possible assistance to Havana was discussed during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla that took place earlier in the day.

After halting oil from Mexico and Venezuela to Cuba and capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the process, the US has imposed a fuel embargo on Cuba, deepening its acute shortages.

Washington has also announced its intention to impose proportional import duties on goods from countries that dare to supply fuel to Cuba.

The Russian Embassy in Havana announced last week that Moscow would soon begin shipments of oil and petroleum products to Cuba as humanitarian aid.