Next Russia-Ukraine talks only after reviewing outcome of 2-day negotiations in Geneva: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the venue of the next round of talks with Ukraine will be determined after Russia analyzes the outcome of the two-day negotiations in Geneva earlier this week.

During a press briefing in Moscow, reporters asked Peskov to comment on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the next round of talks, which he said will also take place in Switzerland.

Every decision will be made "based on the analysis of the results of the meetings that took place in Geneva," he said, referring to the trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US, which mediated the third round of talks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The official also stated that the Russian side cannot yet even name the country where a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement might take place.

When asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin had received a report from the Russian delegation on the outcome of the Geneva negotiations, the official responded positively.

Regarding Russian-American relations, Peskov said no fresh contacts with US representatives have occurred since the Geneva meetings, and none are currently planned, but they will be worked on.

"No, nothing has happened, and nothing is planned yet. They will be worked on, and a decision will be reached later. It will then be up to the Americans to determine the ongoing schedule," he added.

Asked about Europe's involvement in the Ukrainian settlement, Peskov said representatives of the EU are not participating in the ongoing negotiation process on Ukraine.

"In any case, Europeans are not present at the negotiating table. They are not present at all in the negotiation process as a whole," he noted.

"At the moment, let's say, among the participants in the trilateral negotiation format, at least Russia sees no point in the participation of Europeans. This is unlikely to help anything," he added.

To yet another question about why Russia considers the participation of Europeans impractical, Peskov said that their position on the Ukrainian conflict only contributes to the continuation of hostilities.

"The vast majority of viewpoints expressed in European capitals tend to contribute more to the continuation of the war rather than attempts at a peaceful settlement," he remarked.

Russia and Ukraine held the third round of peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland, on Feb. 17-18. Following the meeting, head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky said they were "difficult but businesslike," while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the military part was "constructive."