'Important to demonstrate unity': Berlin town hall lights up for Ramadan

A bright "Ramadan Kareem" sign illuminates Berlin's Tiergarten town hall during the Muslim holy month this year-a gesture of respect and recognition for the city's growing cultural diversity.

Berlin-Mitte's Mayor Stefanie Remlinger, who championed the initiative, told Anadolu that the Ramadan lighting at the town hall symbolizes visibility, respect, and recognition of the religious and cultural diversity in the city.

"By honoring Ramadan in public spaces, we send the message that all people-regardless of origin or faith-belong in Berlin-Mitte and have a place here. Especially in times of social polarization, it's important to demonstrate unity and facilitate intercultural encounters," she said.

Remlinger, a member of the Green Party, expressed openness to expanding similar illuminations to other public spaces and streets as an expression of a growing need for recognition and participation.

"Such actions must always be developed in dialogue with residents, religious communities, and the wider urban society. If they are inclusive, measured, and supported by the community, they can build bridges and strengthen the feeling of being part of a shared urban life," she said.

Berlin-Mitte, the capital's central district, is home to about 397,000 residents. About 58% of the population has a migration background, with residents from over 150 countries-a sizable portion coming from predominantly Muslim countries.

The municipality will also organize a public iftar-the evening meal that breaks the daily Ramadan fast-at Leopoldplatz square. Mayor Remlinger described such events as opportunities for cross-cultural exchange in everyday urban life.

"Breaking the fast together in public spaces creates accessible encounters, fosters exchange, and makes diversity a tangible experience. Berlin-Mitte can thus demonstrate how peaceful coexistence can be concretely shaped-not as an abstract concept, but in everyday life, in our squares and streets," the mayor said.

Ramadan events and illuminations in German cities, however, have drawn objections from far-right movements and parties, particularly the AfD. Prominent party figures have claimed such displays signal "the gradual Islamization of Germany" and represent "worrying signals" for the country's future.

Remlinger countered that such initiatives promote the opposite: dialogue, respect, and intercultural understanding. She expressed hope that the successful and widely appreciated programs in her district would inspire other districts and municipalities.

"For me, such signs of diversity, inclusivity, and appreciation are an expression of an open, democratic urban society. They remind us that respect, curiosity, and dialogue form the basis of our coexistence," she said, adding that this attitude should be a central task of municipal politics.

"Young people, in particular, should experience that their identities are acknowledged and protected. Public expressions of these would strengthen trust in state institutions and promote participation. For us, diversity is an obvious reality and a shared opportunity to make our city more humane, just, and future-oriented," she sai

d.