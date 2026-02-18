US, Canada send well wishes on eve of Muslim holy month of Ramadan

The US and Canada released statements Tuesday ahead of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan highlighting faith, reflection and the importance of religious freedom.

"Today, I send my greetings and best wishes to all those celebrating Ramadan," said US President Donald Trump.

Describing Ramadan as "a reverent season of spiritual renewal, reflective meditation, and appreciation for God's countless blessings," Trump said: "This sacred time for many Americans emphasizes prayer and fasting, strengthens familial and community ties, and affirms our shared values of compassion, charity, mercy, and humility."

"The God-given right to freely worship is a hallmark of our Nation and a pillar of our prosperity and strength," the statement added, as Trump extended his "prayers for happiness and fulfillment at home, unity and peace throughout the world, and blessings in the year to come."

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney extended similar greetings.

"At sundown tonight, Muslims in Canada and around the world will begin observing the holy month of Ramadan," he said.

"In the weeks ahead, families and friends will gather in homes and mosques for prayer and reflection. After fasting from dawn to sunset, they will break their fast with iftar-the traditional evening meal," he added, calling Ramadan a "time of reflection, gratitude, and celebration" for Muslims.

Pointing to the continued acts of Islamophobia against Muslims across Canada, Carney said: "Combatting hate is a top priority for this government, and Islamophobia has no place in our country."

"At the heart of what it means to be Canadian is the fundamental value that everyone has the right to freedom, security, and the ability to thrive in our society," he noted.

Carney further wished for a "blessed and peaceful month," and concluded by saying "Ramadan Mubarak."

Several Arab and Muslim countries will welcome the holy month of Ramadan on Wednesday, while others will start fasting a day later.

Muslims in Türkiye, Oman, Singapore and Australia will begin fasting on Thursday after authorities confirmed the start of the holy month based on astronomical calculations.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

While some countries rely on local moon sightings, others increasingly use astronomical calculations to determine the start of the month, particularly when scientific data confirms the impossibility of visual observation.