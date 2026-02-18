Syrian president issues general amnesty decree for crimes committed before issuance

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued a decree Wednesday granting a general amnesty for some crimes and reducing sentences for others, according to a statement.

The presidency said that "Law No. 39 of 2026 grants a general amnesty for crimes committed before the date of issuance of this decree, in accordance with the provisions set out therein."

Life imprisonment and life detention sentences were reduced to temporary imprisonment or detention for 20 years.

The statement noted that the reduction does not apply to felonies resulting in personal harm unless the victim waives their personal rights, stressing that compensation alone does not constitute a waiver.

If no personal claim has been filed, victims were granted a three-month period from the decree's issuance to do so, otherwise the reduction applies.

The decree also provides full exemption from permanent or temporary sentences for individuals suffering from incurable terminal illnesses requiring assistance, or those aged 70 and above, "subject to the conditions and exceptions set forth," even if their crimes are otherwise excluded in type or partially covered.

The statement said the amnesty covers all misdemeanor penalties and violations, as well as specific felonies under special laws, including certain crimes related to narcotics, smuggling, financial oversight, illegal currency dealings, subsidized goods smuggling and consumer protection.

It also applies to specified felonies committed before Dec. 8, 2024, in addition to crimes under the Military Penal Code and selected articles of the Cybercrime Law.

The decree grants conditional amnesty for some crimes, including kidnapping, "if the kidnapper voluntarily releases the victim without compensation or harm" within a specified timeframe, and weapons-related offenses, provided the arms are handed over within three months.

It stipulates the exemption of half of temporary criminal sentences and the removal of all rehabilitation and care measures imposed on juveniles, in line with the outlined conditions.

The statement said benefiting from the amnesty in some cases requires suspects to surrender within 60 days, or the waiver of personal claims or settlement of imposed obligations, while setting deadlines for filing personal lawsuits.

Excluded from the amnesty are crimes involving "serious violations against the Syrian people," along with offenses such as torture, human trafficking, prostitution, theft of electricity and telecommunications networks, organized crime and selected drug-related crimes.

The decree clarified that fines of a compensatory civil nature are not included, while punitive fines linked to custodial sentences are covered, adding that amounts paid before the decree's issuance will not be refunded.

It also ordered the formation of medical committees by decision of the justice minister to review health-related cases, set a two-month deadline to apply for amnesty, and said the decree takes effect upon issuance and publication in the Official Gazette.