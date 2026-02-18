Türkiye taking bold responsibility with terror-free process: President Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday emphasized that Türkiye is taking bold responsibility in the terror-free Türkiye process aimed at ending decades of violence that have held the nation back.

"By launching the terror-free Türkiye process, we have put not only our hands but our whole bodies on the line to break the half-century-old bloody shackles fastened to our nation's feet," Erdoğan said at a governors' meeting in Ankara.

The president stressed that despite attempts to sabotage the process, Ankara has managed it for 16 months with "great sensitivity and exceptional success".

"Our relevant institutions continue to perform their duties in the field carefully and in coordination," he added.

Erdoğan noted that with the issue in northern Syria resolved smoothly, our path will become even clearer, saying Türkiye will continue to provide support within the framework of brotherhood and good neighborly relations.

He also highlighted that the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, established under Parliament, completed its report Wednesday with support from all political party groups.

He thanked lawmakers and contributors for their cooperation, praising Parliament's leadership and saying the consensus report provides a key roadmap, with legal discussions set to begin next.

The president said certain steps will be taken toward the complete dissolution of the terrorist organization that has declared it is laying down arms, referring to the terror group PKK/YPG.

"Thus, we will first bring a terror-free Türkiye into reality, and hopefully then establish a terror-free region," Erdoğan stressed.

'WE WILL REACH OUR GOALS STEP BY STEP'



Erdoğan emphasized that governors, particularly in border regions, have important responsibilities for the smooth continuation of the process.

He underlined the necessity of vigilant security and cooperation to prevent provocations while Türkiye moves closer to a terror-free future.

"Through harmony between the central administration, local governments, and civil society, we will reach our goals step by step. We will strongly uphold the legacy of our heroic martyrs and respect the sensitivities of veterans and martyrs' families."

Erdoğan also expressed hope that the holy month of Ramadan would contribute to the awakening of the Islamic world and thanked governors for their service.

He further urged officials to proactively reach vulnerable citizens with fast, compassionate support so no household is left struggling.

He added that they are a cadre focused on the nation's problems and have worked tirelessly since taking office, with the nation's approval, to secure a prosperous and happy future for all 86 million citizens.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU, announced its dissolution last year following a February 2025 call by its imprisoned ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, to end decades-long attacks.

On July 11, 2025, a group of 30 PKK terrorists, including 15 women, surrendered and destroyed their weapons in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province by throwing them into a burning cauldron.

As part of the new initiative, the Turkish parliament established the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee to evaluate the political and legal aspects of the post-terror era.