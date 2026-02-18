US imposes new visa restrictions on Iranian officials over protest crackdown

The US State Department on Wednesday announced additional visa restrictions targeting Iranian officials and telecommunications leaders accused of playing a role in suppressing nationwide protests and restricting internet access in Iran.

In a statement, principal deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was imposing visa bans on 18 officials and telecommunications industry executives, as well as their immediate family members.

"This visa restriction policy will target individuals who are complicit, or believed to be complicit, in serious violations of human rights, particularly inhibiting the right of Iranians to free expression and peaceful assembly. 58 individuals have now been targeted by this policy," Pigott added.

The visa restrictions are being imposed under a provision of US immigration law that allows the secretary of state to deny entry to individuals deemed a risk to US foreign policy interests.

Washington will continue to stand with the right of the Iranian people to "free expression," Pigott said.

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for Iranians and their demand for peace and dignity. We will continue to use all tools available to expose and promote accountability for the abuses by Iranian regime officials and other individuals," he added.





















